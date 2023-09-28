US Ambassador to India on Thursday informed that they have officially processed a million visa applications to Indians this year and ensured to work toward easing the visa backlog further. In Twitter post, US Embassy in India, said, Mission to1M accomplished! We are excited to announce that the U.S. Mission to India has reached and surpassed our goal to process one million visa applications in 2023! We will not stop here and continue our progress in coming months, to give as many Indian applicants the opportunity to travel to the United States. Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti told news agency ANI, "PM Modi & President Biden had said let's do a better job of moving faster on visas. So, MEA here approved more bodies in places like Hyderabad, more people who can work on visas, we changed our systems, worked harder and smarter and we have processed a million visa applications this year today officially. We just have to continue to prepare for the future."

Earlier this week, US Embassy in India informed that US issued a record number of over 90,000 visas to Indian students this summer. The US Mission added that this summer from June -August, one in four student visas worldwide was issued to Indians.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India wrote, “The US Mission in India is pleased to announce that we issued a record number – over 90,000 – of student visas this Summer/ in June, July, and August. This summer almost one in four student visas worldwide was issued right here in India! Congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have chosen the United States to make their higher education goals a reality! That’s a wrap! With teamwork and innovation, we ensured that all qualified applicants reached their programs on time."

An earlier report by Mint in June had noted that the US had opened the visa appointments for F1 student visas across its consulates in India and the appointments were available from mid-July to mid-August. Meanwhile, a record-breaking 125,000 US student visas were issued to Indians last year, surpassing any other nationality.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!