OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US issues rules for 'serial testing' for coronavirus

WASHINGTON : The US government issued simplified rules for developers of coronavirus tests to promote serial screening, a process in which the same individual is tested multiple times within a few days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

"Today, we are providing information for test developers about a streamlined path to emergency use authorization," the FDA said in a press release on Tuesday. "This [path] applies to developers of molecular and antigen tests, for use in serial testing programs, as well as at-home tests for use in a serial manner outside of a testing program."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Mint

India’s unique federalism predates Independence

1 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Former Union Minister Dilip Gandhi

Former union minister, who had tested positive for Covid, passes away

1 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Healthcare workers during COVID-19 screening and swab test of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Andheri in Mumbai.

Covid-19: India records highest single-day spike this year; tally at 1.14 crore

1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Devotees celebrate 'Basant Panchami' festival at Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_16_2021_000240B)

No loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs from 10 pm to 6 am during azaan, says Karnataka Waqf Board circular

2 min read . 09:40 AM IST

Serial testing is used to detect asymptomatic coronavirus infections that fail to show up in a single test, the release said. The release noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends serial testing once a week, in addition to other coronavirus mitigation measures such as wearing facemasks and social distancing.

The FDA said that a test that performs well detecting the virus in symptomatic patients, when combined with serial testing, can likely mitigate the risk of false results in asymptomatic individuals.

Studies show that up to half of the people who test positive never develop symptoms, prompting concerns that asymptomatic spreaders provide a major source of coronavirus infections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout