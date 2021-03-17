Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US issues rules for 'serial testing' for coronavirus

US issues rules for 'serial testing' for coronavirus

Serial testing is used to detect asymptomatic coronavirus infections that fail to show up in a single test, the FDA said.
1 min read . 10:17 AM IST ANI

FDA said a test that performs well detecting the virus in symptomatic patients, when combined with serial testing, can likely mitigate the risk of false results in asymptomatic individuals

WASHINGTON : The US government issued simplified rules for developers of coronavirus tests to promote serial screening, a process in which the same individual is tested multiple times within a few days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The US government issued simplified rules for developers of coronavirus tests to promote serial screening, a process in which the same individual is tested multiple times within a few days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

"Today, we are providing information for test developers about a streamlined path to emergency use authorization," the FDA said in a press release on Tuesday. "This [path] applies to developers of molecular and antigen tests, for use in serial testing programs, as well as at-home tests for use in a serial manner outside of a testing program."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

India’s unique federalism predates Independence

1 min read . 10:05 AM IST

Former union minister, who had tested positive for Covid, passes away

1 min read . 10:02 AM IST

No loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs from 10 pm to 6 am during azaan, says Karnataka Waqf Board circular

2 min read . 09:40 AM IST

"Today, we are providing information for test developers about a streamlined path to emergency use authorization," the FDA said in a press release on Tuesday. "This [path] applies to developers of molecular and antigen tests, for use in serial testing programs, as well as at-home tests for use in a serial manner outside of a testing program."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

India’s unique federalism predates Independence

1 min read . 10:05 AM IST

Former union minister, who had tested positive for Covid, passes away

1 min read . 10:02 AM IST

No loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs from 10 pm to 6 am during azaan, says Karnataka Waqf Board circular

2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Serial testing is used to detect asymptomatic coronavirus infections that fail to show up in a single test, the release said. The release noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends serial testing once a week, in addition to other coronavirus mitigation measures such as wearing facemasks and social distancing.

The FDA said that a test that performs well detecting the virus in symptomatic patients, when combined with serial testing, can likely mitigate the risk of false results in asymptomatic individuals.

Studies show that up to half of the people who test positive never develop symptoms, prompting concerns that asymptomatic spreaders provide a major source of coronavirus infections.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.