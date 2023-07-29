US jackpot value increases to ₹7,732 crore as there's no winner for months1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 07:41 AM IST
Mega Millions jackpot has reached $940 million ( ₹7,732 crore) after 28 consecutive draws without a winner.
Lottery enthusiasts across the United States are eagerly anticipating the next Mega Millions draw, which offers an incredible prize worth an estimated $940 million ( ₹7,732 crore). This staggering sum comes after an extraordinary stretch of more than three months without a single jackpot winner in the game.
