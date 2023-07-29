The current $940-million jackpot now ranks as the eighth-largest in the history of US lotteries. It comes on the heels of another momentous win, where a lucky individual in Los Angeles scooped a remarkable $1.08 billion ( ₹8,206 crore) Powerball prize just over a week ago, securing the title of the sixth-largest Powerball win in the nation's history.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}