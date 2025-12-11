US official’s surprise praise for India's ‘best ever’ market-access offer as high-stakes trade talks resume in Delhi

As US negotiators opened a fresh round of trade discussions in New Delhi on Wednesday, a senior American trade official in Washington DC told lawmakers that India has put forward its most ambitious offers yet in pursuit of a long-pending bilateral agreement.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer delivered a testimony before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, 10 December 2025.

Greer remarked, “There is resistance in India to certain row crops and other meat and products… but they have been quite forward leaning … the type of offers… have been the best we have ever received as a country.”

What did the US say about India’s latest market-access proposals? Appearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer described India as a persistent challenge for American negotiators but acknowledged a significant shift in New Delhi’s latest proposals.

According to news reports, Greer said: "There’s resistance in India to certain row crops and other meats and products. Like you said, they’re a very difficult nut to crack. I agree with that 100 per cent. But they’ve been quite forward leaning. The type of offers they’ve been talking to us about have been the best we’ve ever received, as a country."

He noted that India’s revised stance has encouraged Washington DC to view India as a “viable alternative market” as the US seeks to diversify trade channels amid shifting geopolitical and supply-chain pressures.

What are negotiators discussing in New Delhi? A US delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer began two days of technical consultations in the capital on Wednesday. Meetings opened with India’s chief negotiator, Commerce Department Joint Secretary Darpan Jain, under the supervision of Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

Greer said the priority remains resolving persistent friction points, particularly India’s reluctance to open its agricultural markets to American farm goods, meat and dairy products—sectors that have been politically sensitive for New Delhi for decades.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal appeared upbeat about the progress.

He said: “Talks are continuously progressing with them. We are moving forward towards a bilateral trade agreement.” He also suggested he may meet the US team during its visit.

Both sides are working to conclude the first tranche of a framework deal this year, even as negotiations on a broader agreement continue on a separate track.

How have tariff tensions shaped the talks? The latest negotiations come against the backdrop of escalating tariff measures. The US has imposed a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods tied to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil—a cumulative 50 per cent levy, among the steepest applied to any US partner.

The punitive duties have reshaped the political climate surrounding the talks, placing added pressure on negotiators to produce a breakthrough.

What has President Trump said about Indian imports? Trade tensions sharpened further this week after President Donald Trump criticised Indian rice exports during a White House roundtable, responding to a farmer representative who complained of alleged dumping by India, China and Thailand.

“Why is India allowed to do that? They have to pay tariffs. Do they have an exemption on rice?” Trump asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

When told a trade deal was under discussion, Trump replied:

“... but they [India] shouldn’t be doing that... We will get it settled. Tariffs solve the problem in two minutes.”

Why is the India-US trade deal deadlocked? The India–US trade talks have struggled to advance because of entrenched differences over agricultural market access. Washington DC has sought substantial reductions in tariffs on American meat, dairy and farm products, while India has remained firm in its intent to protect domestic farming communities and its politically powerful dairy sector.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal recently reiterated that India hopes to finalise a basic framework agreement targeting priority tariff issues for Indian exporters, while noting that a full-scale bilateral agreement will require more time.