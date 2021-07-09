US, Japan object to ban on onion exports

Both countries then went on to ask India to provide an explanation as to why the notification was not made before the measure was taken when prior notification is required per Article 12 of the Agreement on Agriculture. “Please explain how India has given due consideration to the effects of the measure on importing member’s food security. Please provide the reason why India resorted to the export prohibitions on the products rather than an export quota, which would allow a certain amount of exports," Japan and the US said jointly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}