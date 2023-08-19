US, Japan, South Korea denounce China's dangerous and aggressive actions in Indo-Pacific. Key takeaways from the Summit3 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:51 AM IST
US, Japan, and South Korea condemn China's behavior, express opposition to changing Indo-Pacific status quo. Historic trilateral alliance formed.
United States, Japan and South Korea, in a joint statement condemned the ‘dangerous and aggressive behaviour’ by China and expressed stern opposition against any attempt to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific. The three leaders made several pledges in an historic Camp David meeting, and issued sharp rebukes to China and Russia.