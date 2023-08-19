United States, Japan and South Korea, in a joint statement condemned the ‘dangerous and aggressive behaviour’ by China and expressed stern opposition against any attempt to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific. The three leaders made several pledges in an historic Camp David meeting, and issued sharp rebukes to China and Russia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first-ever trilateral summit between the three countries was held in the US.

A joint statement titled 'The Spirit of Camp David' expressed support for their collective alliance which read, "Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States are determined to align our collective efforts because we believe our trilateral partnership advances the security and prosperity of all our people, the region, and the world."

The three nations expressed commitment to expanding cooperation trilaterally and raising shared ambition to a new horizon across domains and across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Here are the key takeaways from the historic Camp David meeting CHINA'S 'DANGEROUS AND AGGRESSIVE' ACTIONS: They issued a sharply worded joint statement about Beijing's actions in the South China Sea. China has claimed territory that according to international law, belongs to other countries, and said recently it plans military drills.

The statement read, "We share concerns about actions inconsistent with the rules-based international order, which undermine regional peace and prosperity. Recalling the publicly announced position of each of our countries regarding the dangerous and aggressive behaviour supporting unlawful maritime claims that we have recently witnessed by the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the South China Sea, we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific."

The three countries also reiterated their commitment to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, emphasizing that the basic positions on Taiwan remain unchanged, and they called for peaceful resolutions to cross-Strait matters.

A NEW ALLIANCE ON 'CAMP DAVID' PRINCIPLES The three leaders also presented the meeting as the beginning of a new, permanent alliance pitching their liberal democracies against administrations that do not follow international law or respect human rights. They added that they would have annual meetings with top leaders, foreign ministers and other top officials, and a new communication channel that Biden referred to as a "hotline."

A set of shared principles stresses respect for the rule of law and the UN Charter, and promised to act on human rights abuses and climate changes.

RUSSIA'S 'BRUTAL' WAR, ENERGY The three pledged to "stand with Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war of aggression that has shaken the foundation of the international order." They also pledged to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, impose sanctions on Russia and accelerate their "reduction of dependency on Russian energy."

MILITARY COOPERATION Moreover, the three countries will agree to "significant steps" to enhance security cooperation among them, including a commitment to consult each other in times of crisis, as per the joint statement. They include a multi-year military exercise plan that will be held on an annual basis, Kishida told reporters after the meeting, and deeper coordination and integration on ballistic missile defense.

A SUPPLY CHAIN 'EARLY WARNING' SYSTEM The three countries also agreed upon setting up an "early warning system," the joint statement said, that will share information and coordinate on "possible disruptions to global supply chains as well as to better prepare us to confront and overcome economic coercion." It will alert nations to production shortages of goods like batteries and critical minerals, Biden told reporters as reported by Reuters.

NORTH KOREA THREATS: The three leaders also spoke forcefully in remarks to reporters spoke about the nuclear and other threats of North Korea, and said they would cooperate to counter them, as reported by Reuters. Biden told reporters that the three will also counter "potential arms transfer in support of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine" by North Korea.

(With inputs from Reuters)

