US Jet shot down ‘unidentified object’ over Canada, says PM Trudeau. 10 points
- F-22 fighter jets have now shot down three objects in the airspace above the US and Canada in a span of seven days
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said that on his orders US fighter jet had shot down an “unidentified object" that was flying high over the Yukon. The claim comes days after US government said they had shot down a Chinese Spying balloon.
