U.S. Job Openings Dropped in February
- Employers’ postings fall below 10 million for first time since May 2021
The number of job openings fell in February, dropping below 10 million for the first time in nearly two years in a sign that employers’ demand for workers eased amid a still strong labor market.
The number of job openings fell in February, dropping below 10 million for the first time in nearly two years in a sign that employers’ demand for workers eased amid a still strong labor market.
There were a seasonally adjusted 9.9 million job openings in February, the Labor Department said Tuesday, down from January’s downwardly revised 10.6 million.
There were a seasonally adjusted 9.9 million job openings in February, the Labor Department said Tuesday, down from January’s downwardly revised 10.6 million.
February’s openings were below a record 12 million reached last March, according to revised 2022 data, but still well above 7 million openings in February 2020 ahead of the pandemic.
February’s openings were below a record 12 million reached last March, according to revised 2022 data, but still well above 7 million openings in February 2020 ahead of the pandemic.
Job openings in February still far outnumbered the 5.9 million unemployed people seeking work, indicating the labor market remained tight.
Job openings in February still far outnumbered the 5.9 million unemployed people seeking work, indicating the labor market remained tight.
That fits the overall picture of a solid but slightly cooler labor market in February. Employers added 311,000 jobs—fewer than in January but a still robust gain—while the unemployment rate edged higher but remained low at 3.6%.
That fits the overall picture of a solid but slightly cooler labor market in February. Employers added 311,000 jobs—fewer than in January but a still robust gain—while the unemployment rate edged higher but remained low at 3.6%.
February’s figures predate the banking industry turmoil that erupted in March, but estimates by private firms showed softening in the demand for workers last month.
February’s figures predate the banking industry turmoil that erupted in March, but estimates by private firms showed softening in the demand for workers last month.
The Labor Department is set to release on Friday its March employment report, which will show how the labor market fared in a month when federal regulators intervened to stabilize the banking system after two regional banks failed.
The Labor Department is set to release on Friday its March employment report, which will show how the labor market fared in a month when federal regulators intervened to stabilize the banking system after two regional banks failed.
Even before the banking tumult, the labor market showed pockets of both strength and weakness. Many employers—particularly in retail and leisure and hospitality—are creating jobs at a steady clip while companies in tech and other industries announce layoffs.
Even before the banking tumult, the labor market showed pockets of both strength and weakness. Many employers—particularly in retail and leisure and hospitality—are creating jobs at a steady clip while companies in tech and other industries announce layoffs.
“Small firms are still trying to find qualified talent," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc. “It’s still a challenge for them to find those people."
“Small firms are still trying to find qualified talent," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc. “It’s still a challenge for them to find those people."
Despite the layoff announcements, new filings for unemployment benefits haven’t increased significantly from their recent low levels. Some laid-off workers may be forgoing applying for jobless assistance because they are quickly finding new work or are receiving generous severance packages.
Despite the layoff announcements, new filings for unemployment benefits haven’t increased significantly from their recent low levels. Some laid-off workers may be forgoing applying for jobless assistance because they are quickly finding new work or are receiving generous severance packages.
Hiring at restaurants, hospitals, and nursing homes drove February’s job growth. But there are signs that employers in those sectors may be reaching their limits: healthcare and social-assistance roles fell by 150,000.
Hiring at restaurants, hospitals, and nursing homes drove February’s job growth. But there are signs that employers in those sectors may be reaching their limits: healthcare and social-assistance roles fell by 150,000.
Openings in professional and business services, where many corporate layoffs have been announced, dropped by 278,000. Openings in arts, entertainment, and recreation rose by just 38,000 and in construction grew by 129,000.
Openings in professional and business services, where many corporate layoffs have been announced, dropped by 278,000. Openings in arts, entertainment, and recreation rose by just 38,000 and in construction grew by 129,000.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pointed to the imbalance between job openings and available workers as a key driver of inflation, as strong labor demand can drive up wages. But the labor-force participation rate—the share of adults who hold or are seeking jobs—has edged up in recent months, and wage growth has slowed, both signs of a looser labor market.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pointed to the imbalance between job openings and available workers as a key driver of inflation, as strong labor demand can drive up wages. But the labor-force participation rate—the share of adults who hold or are seeking jobs—has edged up in recent months, and wage growth has slowed, both signs of a looser labor market.
That cooling pattern, if continued, should result in “easing upward pressures on wages and prices," Mr. Powell said at a press conference last month after the Fed raised interest rates as part of its efforts to reduce inflation. The increase lifted its benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 4.75% and 5%, the highest level since September 2007.
That cooling pattern, if continued, should result in “easing upward pressures on wages and prices," Mr. Powell said at a press conference last month after the Fed raised interest rates as part of its efforts to reduce inflation. The increase lifted its benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 4.75% and 5%, the highest level since September 2007.
Employers that hired aggressively earlier in the pandemic in industries such as transportation and warehousing, finance and the tech-heavy information cut employees in February. Laid-off tech workers are competing for jobs that are increasingly going unfilled for long periods or are being reserved for in-house applicants as companies face uncertain growth prospects.
Employers that hired aggressively earlier in the pandemic in industries such as transportation and warehousing, finance and the tech-heavy information cut employees in February. Laid-off tech workers are competing for jobs that are increasingly going unfilled for long periods or are being reserved for in-house applicants as companies face uncertain growth prospects.
Mythri Jonnavittula of San Diego said she learned in January that she would lose her job as a software engineer at an e-commerce company, effective the last week of March. That gave her some time to look for work but she hasn’t found a new job, she said, partly because some employers aren’t filling openings.
Mythri Jonnavittula of San Diego said she learned in January that she would lose her job as a software engineer at an e-commerce company, effective the last week of March. That gave her some time to look for work but she hasn’t found a new job, she said, partly because some employers aren’t filling openings.
“I just wish that when they put roles out there it would be for positions that actually need to be filled and they’re absolutely sure of that," Ms. Jonnavittula said.
“I just wish that when they put roles out there it would be for positions that actually need to be filled and they’re absolutely sure of that," Ms. Jonnavittula said.
The mismatch between the skill sets of job seekers and those needed by employers could be exacerbating the imbalance in the labor market, said Nick Bunker, an economist at the jobs site Indeed.
The mismatch between the skill sets of job seekers and those needed by employers could be exacerbating the imbalance in the labor market, said Nick Bunker, an economist at the jobs site Indeed.
“It might be a downgrade or change from what you had before," he said. “You’re never going to find a job that’s exactly like your old job."
“It might be a downgrade or change from what you had before," he said. “You’re never going to find a job that’s exactly like your old job."