US job openings fell slightly in November yet still high2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 09:01 PM IST
There were 10.46 million job vacancies on the last day of November, down slightly from 10.51 million in October
U.S. job openings slipped in November but remained high suggesting businesses remain determined to add workers, a blow to the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool hiring and wage gains.