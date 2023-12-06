US job openings hit more than 2-1/2-year low as labour market cools
The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday also showed that there were 1.34 vacancies for every unemployed person in October, the lowest since August 2021 and down from 1.47 in September
WASHINGTON : US job openings fell to more than a 2-1/2-year low in October, the strongest sign yet that higher interest rates were dampening demand for workers, and boosting financial markets expectations the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening cycle was over.