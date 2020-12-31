OPEN APP
US jobless claims decline unexpectedly while staying elevated

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 07:16 PM IST Bloomberg

Initial jobless claims in regular state programs declined by 19,000 to 787,000 in the week ended Dec. 26

US claims for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly to a one-month low though the recent increases in coronavirus cases and business closures threaten to keep layoffs elevated through early 2021.

Initial jobless claims in regular state programs declined by 19,000 to 787,000 in the week ended Dec. 26, according to a Labor Department report Thursday. That was less than the 835,000 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Without adjustments, claims dropped by 31,736.

Continuing claims for state programs, which roughly correlates to the total number of people receiving state unemployment benefits, also decreased, to 5.22 million in the week ended Dec. 19. Economists projected an increase to 5.37 million.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

