US jobless claims drop to 787,000 last week amid COVID-19 crisis

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell for the third time in four weeks, suggesting the labor market is still gradually recovering while remaining far from its pre-pandemic health.

Initial jobless claims in regular state programs declined to 787,000 in the week ended Oct. 17, according to Labor Department data Thursday. Without adjustments for seasonal fluctuations, claims dropped by about 73,000.

Continuing claims -- the total pool of Americans on ongoing state unemployment benefits -- fell by 1.02 million to to 8.37 million in the week ended Oct. 10, though the number of Americans on extended unemployment benefits rose. That reflects people who exhausted regular state benefits.

Economists expected 870,000 initial state claims and 9.63 million continuing claims, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

California reported claims fell to 158,877 on an unadjusted basis, the first updated figures from the state since it paused processing for two weeks to whittle down a massive backlog and improve fraud prevention. The new numbers put national jobless claims on a lower path than previously reported, with initial filings for the week ended Oct. 10 revised down to 842,000 from 898,000.

The figures are a welcome sign of some improvement in the labor market after a concerning jump in filings during the prior week. At the same time, a fresh surge in coronavirus infections across the country and an extended deadlock over new fiscal stimulus threaten to limit further progress in coming months.

However, the decline in continuing claims coincided again with an increase in Americans on Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, a federal program that provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits. That figure rose about 510,000 to 3.3 million in the week ended Oct. 3.

Initial claims decreased in most states last week, indicating the improvement was broad-based. California had the biggest drop, followed by Florida, Georgia, New York and Michigan.

The report follows the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book survey of corporate anecdotes on Wednesday, which showed the economy continued growing at a slight to moderate pace with employment increasing but workers still concerned about health and childcare. Fed policy makers have flagged that more fiscal stimulus is needed to boost growth.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

