US jobless claims fell last week to fresh pandemic-era low

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as more Americans get vaccinated and return to work.

The drop in unemployment benefits applications is the latest sign the job market is steadily returning to its pre-pandemic strength. As more businesses and states reopen in the coming months, hiring is expected to continue to accelerate. Claims data have been volatile during the pandemic amid backlogs, fraud and new programs.

