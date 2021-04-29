Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US jobless claims fell last week to fresh pandemic-era low

US jobless claims fell last week to fresh pandemic-era low

Premium
The Labor Department said there were 576,000 new jobless claims filed last week, seasonally adjusted, far fewer than analysts had expected and the lowest level since the week ended March 14,2020
1 min read . 06:14 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 13,000 to 553,000 in the week ended April 24, Labor Department data showed
  • The drop in unemployment benefits applications is the latest sign the job market is steadily returning to its pre-pandemic strength

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as more Americans get vaccinated and return to work.

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as more Americans get vaccinated and return to work.

Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 13,000 to 553,000 in the week ended April 24, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was 540,000 claims. The prior week’s total was revised up to 566,000.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 13,000 to 553,000 in the week ended April 24, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was 540,000 claims. The prior week’s total was revised up to 566,000.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The drop in unemployment benefits applications is the latest sign the job market is steadily returning to its pre-pandemic strength. As more businesses and states reopen in the coming months, hiring is expected to continue to accelerate. Claims data have been volatile during the pandemic amid backlogs, fraud and new programs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.