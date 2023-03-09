US jobless claims record highest increase since Dec, now at 211,000

The United States jobless claims climbed to the highest level since December last year by 21,000 in the week that ended March 4, 2023, to come at 211,000. The latest reading of the seasonally adjusted initial claims increased by 21,000 from the prior week. The driving factor would be a sharp rise in the initial claims in California and New York indicating a slight softening in the tight labor market.

As per the US Department of Labor report, in the week ending March 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted jobs initial claims was 211,000, an increase of 21,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 190,000. The 4-week moving average was 197,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 193,000.

Further, the report highlighted that the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2% for the week ending February 25, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.

Also, the advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending February 25 was 1,718,000, an increase of 69,000 from the previous week's revised level --- making its highest jump since November 2021. The department said, the previous week's level was revised down by 6,000 from 1,655,000 to 1,649,000.

The 4-week moving average was 1,679,500, an increase of 9,500 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised down by 1,500 from 1,671,500 to 1,670,000.

In the week ending March 4th, California recorded initial advance claims of 51,026 --- up by 10,489 from the previous week's data of 40,537. New York saw a spike of a whopping 16,363 to 30,241 claims compared to the previous week's 13,878 claims.

Meanwhile, as per the unadjusted data, the advance number of actual initial claims under state programs came in at 237,513 in the week ending March 4, an increase of 35,357 (or 17.5%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 11,791 (or 5.8%) from the previous week. There were 219,875 initial claims in the comparable week in 2022.

Bloomberg Economics said the rise in jobless claims is just a taste of what we expect over the next two months when claims should rise sharply following a spike in layoff announcements. More companies are clearly preparing for an economic slowdown, cutting workers and slowing hiring.