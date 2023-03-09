US jobless claims record highest increase since Dec, now at 211,000

The United States jobless claims climbed to the highest level since December last year by 21,000 in the week that ended March 4, 2023, to come at 211,000. The latest reading of the seasonally adjusted initial claims increased by 21,000 from the prior week. The driving factor would be a sharp rise in the initial claims in California and New York indicating a slight softening in the tight labor market.

