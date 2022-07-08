US jobless claims rise highest in nearly six months2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 06:13 PM IST
The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, inched up by 750 from the previous week, to 232,500.
More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week and while layoffs remain low, it was the fifth consecutive week that claims topped the 230,000 mark and the most in almost six months.