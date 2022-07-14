US jobless claims rise to highest since November2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 06:30 PM IST
Initial unemployment claims increased by 9,000 to 244,000 in the week ended July 9, Labor Department data showed Thursday
Applications for US state unemployment insurance rose to the highest level since November during the week that included the July 4th holiday, led by a big jump in New York.