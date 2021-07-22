US jobless claims rose to 419,000 last week

Applicants could also be in short supply because potential workers might not be able to find a job that matches their skill set, experience or location. That could lead to relatively high unemployment coupled with record job openings, economists say. The unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.9% in June and remains well above the 50-year low of 3.5% touched just before the pandemic took hold in 2020. Some employers have already begun to adapt to this permanently smaller workforce through automation and other labor-saving measures.