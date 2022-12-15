US jobless claims unexpectedly drop to lowest since Sept1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 08:52 PM IST
Initial unemployment claims decreased by 20,000 to 211,000 in the week ended Dec. 10, Labor Department data showed Thursday
Initial unemployment claims decreased by 20,000 to 211,000 in the week ended Dec. 10, Labor Department data showed Thursday
Applications for US unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest since September, another sign of resiliency in the labor market amid a weakening economy.