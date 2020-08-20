US Jobless claims unexpectedly increase to more than 1 million

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA : Applications for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, representing a pause in the labor market’s long road to recovery.

Initial jobless claims in regular state programs rose by 135,000 to more than 1.1 million in the week ended Aug 15, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Continuing claims -- the total number of Americans claiming ongoing unemployment assistance in those programs -- decreased to 14.8 million in the week ended Aug 8.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 920,000 initial claims in the latest week, which coincides with the survey period for the government’s monthly employment report.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via