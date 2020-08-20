Subscribe
US Jobless claims unexpectedly increase to more than 1 million
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 13, 2020 People wait in line as members of the US Army National Guard hand out food and other essentials for people in need at a food pantry in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on May 13, 2020. - New claims for US unemployment benefits were at 1.3 million last week, barely changed from a week prior as the world's largest economy faces a renewed assault by the coronavirus. An additional 928,488 people in 47 states made initial claims for benefits under a special program for workers affected by the pandemic. However, in the week ended July 4 the insured unemployment rate dropped 0.3 points to 11.9 percent (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

US Jobless claims unexpectedly increase to more than 1 million

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST Bloomberg

Applications for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, representing a pause in the labor market’s long road to recovery

Applications for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, representing a pause in the labor market's long road to recovery.

Applications for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, representing a pause in the labor market’s long road to recovery.

Initial jobless claims in regular state programs rose by 135,000 to more than 1.1 million in the week ended Aug 15, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Continuing claims -- the total number of Americans claiming ongoing unemployment assistance in those programs -- decreased to 14.8 million in the week ended Aug 8.

Initial jobless claims in regular state programs rose by 135,000 to more than 1.1 million in the week ended Aug 15, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Continuing claims -- the total number of Americans claiming ongoing unemployment assistance in those programs -- decreased to 14.8 million in the week ended Aug 8.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 920,000 initial claims in the latest week, which coincides with the survey period for the government’s monthly employment report.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

