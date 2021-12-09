US jobs gap has grown to two unemployed workers per three openings since summer

The share of the working-age population that is either employed or seeking employment, known as the labor-force participation rate, rose slightly last month, but not enough to keep employers from having to compete for workers. The November labor-force participation rate was 61.8%, still below the 63.4% rate in January 2020 ahead of the pandemic. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% last month, from 4.6%, as more people entered the workforce.