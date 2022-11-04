US jobs: How skilled H4 visa holders can look for employment? 5 points

US jobs: How skilled H4 visa holders can look for employment? 5 points1 min read . 04:35 PM IST
If the US does not relax its restrictive H-4 visa policies then they soon might start losing skilled professionals to Canada
The big American dream continues to inspire many of us, but a big minus for US H-1B visa holders is the fact that their spouses have to go through extreme hardship to find a job, even if they are highly skilled.
A recent study has claimed only 27% married immigrants in the US who have at least a bachelor’s degree and hold a temporary dependent visa are employed. “Those temporary dependent visa holders, many of whom hold an H-4 visa, are overwhelmingly female (90%) and predominately from India (67%). The majority have their highest degree in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics field)," National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) study said
NFAP study has, however, warned that if the US does not relax its restrictive policies then they soon might start losing skilled professionals to Canada, which grants work authorisation to spouses of all skilled foreign workers
It further pointed out that the US economy can reap significant benefits and attract more workers in the global competition if it starts expanding the current rules on work eligibility for the spouses of H-1B visa holders.
