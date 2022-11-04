US jobs: How skilled H4 visa holders can look for employment? 5 points

A recent study has claimed only 27% married immigrants in the US who have at least a bachelor’s degree and hold a temporary dependent visa are employed. “Those temporary dependent visa holders, many of whom hold an H-4 visa, are overwhelmingly female (90%) and predominately from India (67%). The majority have their highest degree in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics field)," National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) study said