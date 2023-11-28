Israel-Hamas clash: Biden warns against fresh Palestinian casualties as Netanyahu vows to resume war with 'full force'
Israel has warned of a full-force resumption of war if no more hostages are freed. The Biden administration has cautioned against significant displacement and casualties among Palestinian civilians.
The truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday. The pause of the relentless bombing and ground offensive that Benjamin Netanyahu's Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Palestine's Gaza was extended for two more days, after the agreed upon four day truce. Hamas fighters from Gaza have agreed to release more hostage as part of the pause, and aims to delay the expected resumption of the war.