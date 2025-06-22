US joins Israel-Iran war: How Russia, China, Tehran, other world media reacted — ‘American recession will be next’

US President Donald Trump stunned the world by announcing on Saturday that US aircraft had struck Iran's Fordo nuclear enrichment plant, plus the Natanz and Isfahan facilities. Later, in a four-minute address to the nation, he said the US "completely and totally obliterated" Iranian nuclear sites.

He also threatened to attack more targets in the Islamic country "if peace does not come quickly." However, Iran said there were 'no signs of contamination' after US attacked its key nuclear sites.

The US' attack on Iran on Saturday has raised fears of a larger conflict in the Middle-East. It drew the world's reaction even as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the US strike on Iran "is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge."

Here's how media channels across the globe reported on US strikes against Iran:

1. US media Several US media outlets focused on Donald Trump's statement that the US had “completely and totally obliterated" Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities. They also highlighted America's warning to Tehran that there “are many targets left.”

Credit: New York Times

The front-page headline on the New York Times website read, "U.S. ENTERS WAR AGAINST IRAN". An analysis piece on its page was titled "US Military Is Pulled Back Into Middle East Wars". It said, "The strikes on Iran ushered in a period of high alert as the Pentagon braced for almost-certain retaliation against American forces in the region."

Meanwhile, the Washington Post's headline was titled: "US warplanes strike nuclear sites in Iran". It also reported on how" Israeli strikes on Iran cap dramatic shift in Mideast strategic balance."

The Washington Post report stated, "Israel has emerged as an unchallenged military power, Iran and its “axis of resistance” are in disarray, and the foes — for the first time — are fighting directly." It further noted that “Iran is weakened but not defeated.”

The USA Today also headlined its top article as "US bombs Iran", while NBC reported, "Trump warns future attacks "would be far greater" if Iran does not negotiate a peace settlement."

China The Chinese media didn't go big on the US joining the Iran-Israel conflict.

While the state media, Global Times, placed just one article - titled "Trump says Iran's key nuclear facilities were 'totally obliterated' in strikes" – on its front page, Xinhua news agency's article read, "Trump threatens Iran with more strikes if 'peace does not come quickly'."

Credit: Global Times

But China Daily seemed to highlight the conflict comparatively more as one of its top news stories referred to the efforts by Chinese authorities to bring its nationals from Iran. It also published a report with UN chief Guterres' statement calling US strike on Iran a dangerous escalation.

Iran The top headline of Iran International, as of 9:40 am IST, read, "US strikes Iran nuclear sites, Trump promises bigger blows if attacked". It cited Nour News, an Iranian outlet affiliated with the Supreme National Security Council, as reporting: "By attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, Trump admitted that his proxy force [Israel] has failed."

Meanwhile, the top news on Tehran Times was: "AEOI issues statement after attack on Iran nuclear sites". One of its reports also read, "How many coffins will Trump send home for the sake of Israel?". It claimed that "an American recession will be the next immediate consequence of US intervention in Israel-Iran war" and added that “A US strike is not even guaranteed to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities.”