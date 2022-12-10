US journalist dies at FIFA match in Qatar; brother says, ‘he was killed’2 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM IST
- FIFA World Cup 2022: Grant Wahl died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
A US journalist, who was briefly detained in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community, died on Friday. Grant Wahl, a soccer journalist came to Qatar to cover FIFA World Cup 2022, was detained on 21 November when he tried to enter Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan wearing a rainbow shirt. At that time Wahl was asked to take off his shirt as the country is not the proponent of same-sex marriages.