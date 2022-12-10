US journalist dies at FIFA match in Qatar; brother says, ‘he was killed’

Wahl's brother Eric has released a video where he is asking for help. Eric alleged there's some foul play as his brother was healthy. In a video message, Eric is sobbing and saying, ""My name is Eric Wahl and I am Grant Wahl's brother. I am gay and that's a reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. I just beg for help".