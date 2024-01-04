Prince Andrew, Glenn Dubin named in Jeffrey Epstein-linked court files

Newly unsealed court documents reveal that a woman alleges Prince Andrew placed his hand on her breast at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001. In a 2016 deposition, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg said Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast to pose for a photo with Epstein, Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend.

Previously, a US attorney in Manhattan prosecuted Maxwell, for helping recruit his underage victims. She was convicted in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison term.

US judge begins to unseal Jeffrey Epstein's contacts

The documents also contain the names of over 150 individuals, including American billionaire Glenn Dubin and former US president Bill Clinton, mentioned in a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's accusers.

Notably, Andrew has been stripped of most of his royal titles due to his association with Epstein. Last year, he settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum and denied acquisitions.

Bill Clinton named as ‘Doe 36’ in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse case

Dozens of women have accused Epstein of forcing them to provide sexual services to him and his guests at his private Caribbean island and homes he owned in New York, Florida, and New Mexico. In one of the statements by Giuffre mentioned that she was lured away from a job as a spa attendant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club to become a “masseuse" for Epstein — a job that involved performing sexual acts.

The court documents being unsealed are part of a lawsuit filed against Maxwell in 2015 by Giuffre. Two years later the lawsuit was settled, but the Miami Herald went to court to access court papers initially filed under seal, including transcripts of interviews the lawyers did with potential witnesses.

About 2,000 pages were unsealed by a court in 2019. Additional documents were released in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

On Wednesday, US Judge Loretta Preska, who is overseeing the case, ruled that some names would remain confidential, including those of people who were underage when Epstein abused them.

