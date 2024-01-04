Prince Andrew, Glenn Dubin named in Jeffrey Epstein-linked court files
According to court documents, a woman alleged that Prince Andrew placed his hand on her breast at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001.
Newly unsealed court documents reveal that a woman alleges Prince Andrew placed his hand on her breast at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001. In a 2016 deposition, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg said Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast to pose for a photo with Epstein, Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend.