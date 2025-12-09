US judge clears release of grand jury materials in Ghislaine Maxwell case under new Epstein transparency law

A New York judge has cleared the release of grand jury materials from the criminals proceedings of Ghislaine Maxwell case, under the new Epstein Files transparency act, signed into a law by President Donald Trump. The grand jury materials could amount to hundreds or thousands of previously unreleased documents.

US District Judge Paul Engelmayer had earlier denied the release of the transcripts and evidence in the Ghislaine Maxwell case. Under the Epstein transparency law, the judge signed the release of the material.

Engelmayer said he would establish a mechanism to prevent the accidental release of any materials that could identify victims or compromise their privacy.

The 63-year-old Maxwell was convicted of participating in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking of women and girls and is serving a 20 year sentence in a Texas prison. The US Supreme Court rejected her bid to overturn the conviction in October.

The latest request to release the grand jury materials follows the passage of the transparency act, which came on the heels of months of pressure to disclose more information related to the convicted sex offender.

A federal judge in Florida last week granted the justice department a similar request to release the grand jury material from the investigations into the Epstein case in the 2000s.

A request to release records from Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case is still pending.

The bill passed by the Republican-controlled Congress required US Attorney General Pam Bondi to release unclassified files related to its investigations of Epstein and Maxwell.