US Judge expands Donald Trump's gag order in hush money case, puts court and DA's family members out of bounds
The original gag order barred former US President Donald Trump from making public statements about jurors, witnesses and others connected to the case. The expansion on April 1 now includes family members of the court and the DA's office.
United States Judge Juan M Merchan has on April 1 expanded the gag order in Donald Trump's hush money case to include family members of the court and the District Attorney's office, as per reports.
