US judge greenlights $69 billion Microsoft-Activision deal, FTC may appeal verdict1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:31 PM IST
US judge rules in favor of Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision, allowing the deal to proceed. The FTC has until July 14 to appeal.
The $69 billion Microsoft-Activision deal may be closed ahead of a July 18 deadline. An US judge ruled in favour of the record-setting acquisition on Tuesday, setting aside the Federal Trade Commission's calls for a preliminary injunction. The FTA however has a chance to appeal the verdict till midnight on July 14. The deal now stands to be closed everywhere except for the UK (which has already vetoed it in May) within a week.
