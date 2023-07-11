The $69 billion Microsoft-Activision deal may be closed ahead of a July 18 deadline. An US judge ruled in favour of the record-setting acquisition on Tuesday, setting aside the Federal Trade Commission's calls for a preliminary injunction. The FTA however has a chance to appeal the verdict till midnight on July 14. The deal now stands to be closed everywhere except for the UK (which has already vetoed it in May) within a week.

