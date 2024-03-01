US judge signals Elon Musk's X may lose case against hate speech watchdog
X sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate last July, accusing it of causing tens of millions of dollars in damages through a ‘scare campaign’ to drive away advertisers.
A US judge on Thursday signaled he may dismiss X Corp's lawsuit against a nonprofit group that has criticized a rise in hate speech on the social media platform once known as Twitter since Elon Musk took it over.
