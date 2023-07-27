US judge to consider jail Sam Bankman-Fried before FTX collapse trial - here's why2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:29 AM IST
US judge tightens bail conditions for Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX cryptocurrency exchange, restricting his ability to communicate publicly. The judge may consider jailing him before the trial over the collapse of FTX.
A US judge on Wednesday tightened Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions by restricting his ability to communicate publicly. He said that he will consider jailing him before the trial over the collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a report published by Reuters.
