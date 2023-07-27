A US judge on Wednesday tightened Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions by restricting his ability to communicate publicly. He said that he will consider jailing him before the trial over the collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a report published by Reuters.

While hearing in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors asked US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to detail Bankam-Fried now. They said that he had crossed a line by sharing his former romantic partner Caroline Ellison's personal writings with a reporter.

Previously, Kaplan imposed a gag order requested by prosecutors for the 31-year-old Bankam-Fried, giving both sides until August 3 to explain their views on whether jail is necessary for the former billionaire.

“I'm very mindful of the government's interest in this issue, which I take seriously. Mr. Bankman-Fried, you'd better take it seriously too," Kaplan said.

Bankman-Fried's lawyer, Mark Cohen said that his client was trying merely to protect his reputation by communicating with media persons and that it really would be almost impossible to prepare for the October 2 trial if Bankman-Fried were jailed, Reuters reported.

Bankman-Fried has been largely confined to his parent's home in Palo Alto, California, since his extradition in December from the Bahamas, where he was arrested and where FTX was based.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges he stole billions of dollars in FTX customer funds in part to plug losses at his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Ellison, who was Alameda's chief executive, is one of three former members of Bankman-Fried's inner circle who pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. She is expected to testify against Bankman-Fried.

Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed a case in the Delaware bankruptcy court against founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other former executives in a bid to recover over $1 billion that was allegedly misappropriated before the company went bankrupt.

Apart from Bankman-Fried, FTX has sued co-founder and former chief technology officer Gary Wang, former director of engineering Nishad Singh, and co-chief executive of Alameda Research LLC Caroline Ellison.

FTX alleges that the former executives made numerous fraudulent transfers that helped them personally but did nothing for the company. The lawsuit alleges Bankman-Fried and Wang took out sham loans from Alameda that did not require them to provide any collateral and carried below-market interest rates with only Ellison's approval.

(With Reuters inputs)