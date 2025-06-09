Explosion rocks US Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa, at least one soldier dead

An explosion occurred at an ammunition storage area inside the US military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, southern Japan, on Monday, reports claimed on Monday.
At least one Japanese soldier but the injury is not life threatening, Japanese defence officials were quoted by Reuters as saying on Monday.
Public broadcaster NHK reported that the facility belonged to Japan's Self Defense Forces and was used to temporarily store unexploded ammunition.
Reports claimed the explosion occured while a team of Japanese soldiers, that specialises in handling, unexploded ordnance was working near or at the base.
The Self Defence Force's joint staff said they are looking into reports of an explosion, Reuters added. The SDF said they are trying to confirm the cause of the accident and where it occurred.
More details awaited.