US keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam, first in south India

Meanwhile, US Consul General Joel Reifman appreciated the various programmes and welfare schemes being implemented by the state government and coined them as revolutionary. He particularly lauded the village and ward secretariat system, taking governance to the village level and door delivering the government schemes through volunteers. He appreciated the fact that the benefits of all schemes were credited to the beneficiaries' accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT) without any scope for corruption which reflects the integrity of the government, by taking up social audit. He praised the state government's performance during the Covid pandemic and in controlling the virus spread.