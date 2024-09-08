Multiple people shot along I-75 south of Lexington, Kentucky, authorities say

Multiple people were shot along I-75 south of Lexington, prompting an active shooter alert. Authorities identified 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch as a Person of Interest and advised the public to avoid him. The interstate is closed as police and fire personnel respond to the situation.

Updated8 Sep 2024, 06:58 AM IST
Law enforcement officers gather on the I-75 highway after reports of multiple people shot about nine miles north of London, Kentucky, USA on September 7, 2024.
Law enforcement officers gather on the I-75 highway after reports of multiple people shot about nine miles north of London, Kentucky, USA on September 7, 2024. (Laurel County Sheriff’s Office / Handout via Reuters)

Multiple people were shot Saturday along Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington, authorities said.

The Laurel County Sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway. It added that the interstate was closed 9 miles north of London.

The sheriff’s office also announced that a “Person of Interest” has been identified in connection with the shooting, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous and people should not approach him. The man’s name was given as Joseph A. Couch, a 32-year-old white male, and anyone with information about his location was urged to call the county 911 center.

A “heavy presence of police and fire personnel” was on the scene and “working diligently to address the situation,” the Mount Vernon Fire Department said in a statement. It advised motorists to avoid I-75 and US 25.

“I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X. “Please pray for everyone involved.”

“We will provide more details once they are available,” Beshear said.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 06:58 AM IST
