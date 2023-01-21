US labels Russia’s Wagner Group a criminal organization2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 02:26 AM IST
- New sanctions will be coming next week against the group, which the US now believes has about 50,000 personnel deployed in Ukraine
The Biden administration designated Russia’s Wagner Group a transnational criminal organization in a new effort to blunt the mercenary company’s powerful role on the battlefield in Ukraine and around the world.
