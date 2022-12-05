US labor market may remain tight over the next one year. Here's why

One of the largest economies, the United States currently faces a contradictory situation between the number of job vacancies and the unemployment rate. There are too many job vacancies, while the unemployment rate is at a slower pace --- creating a wide gap between the two. In the fight for bringing inflation down, there is a need for an increase in the unemployment rate which looks difficult in the current scenario, and thereby the US Federal Reserve is likely to continue to hike key funds rate ahead.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}