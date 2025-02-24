Absolute priority to achieve ’independence from US’ - Germany’s Friedrich Merz gives cold shoulder to Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz's conservative opposition secured a modest victory in Germany's election on Sunday, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) saw its support double, marking the party's strongest performance since World War II, according to projections.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz admitted defeat for his centre-left Social Democrats, describing the outcome as “a bitter election result.” Projections from ARD and ZDF public television showed his party finishing in third place, recording its worst postwar performance in a national parliamentary election.

Advertisement

According to a report by the Financial Times, Friedrich Merz vowed to “achieve independence” from the United States following his centre-right bloc's victory in the federal elections. This positions him to lead a potentially intricate coalition amid ongoing challenges and instability in Europe.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump hailed Merz's win and said, “Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no commonsense agenda especially on energy and immigration.”

Donald Trump congratulated Friedrich Merz on his win in Germany elections.

Advertisement

Moreover, Merz showed a cold shoulder. As reported by the Financial Times, Merz stated that Germany needed to fundamentally overhaul its security arrangements and move away from its long-standing dependence on Washington, citing US President Donald Trump's “largely indifferent” stance toward Europe's fate.

Merz said, as quoted by the Financial Times, “I am in close contact with many prime ministers — heads of government of the European Union (EU). And it must be an absolute priority to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we actually achieve independence from the USA.”

“I wouldn’t have thought I’d have to say something like that . . . But after Donald Trump’s statements, it is clear that the Americans, at least this American government, are largely indifferent to the fate of Europe,” Financial Times quoted Merz as saying.

Advertisement

Merz, expressing uncertainty about NATO's future, also pointed out Washington’s involvement in the German election campaign, comparing it to Russian interference.

US President Donald Trump’s message to Germany election winner.

What does the German election result mean? In German elections, the Conservatives, led by Friedrich Merz, won the elections, securing over 28 per cent of the vote, while the far-right AfD gained over 20 per cent. Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD suffered a historic blow securing just 16 per cent of votes. Merz aims to address immigration concerns amid rising right-wing sentiments.

Advertisement

More than 59 million people in Germany, out of a total population of 84 million, were eligible to vote for the 630 members of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament. The elected officials will take their seats under the iconic glass dome of Berlin's Reichstag building.

The election results represent a significant shift to the right in Germany, fueled by anti-immigrant sentiment following a series of deadly attacks by migrants.

Voter turnout hit its highest level since German reunification in 1990, reaching 84 per cent, according to exit poll data. German voters rejected Chancellor Scholz's unpopular coalition with the Greens and FDP.

The Eurozone's largest economy has faced stagnation over the past two years, with German industries struggling amid high energy prices and competition from China.

Advertisement

I wouldn’t have thought I’d have to say something like that . . . But after Donald Trump’s statements, it is clear that the Americans, at least this American government, are largely indifferent to the fate of Europe.

Following the “bitter result,” Scholz suggested he would step back from frontline politics.

(With inputs from agencies)