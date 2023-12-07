Las Vegas shooting: 3 killed, one injured after shooting on University of Nevada campus
Las Vegas university shooting: The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School. UNLV’s 332-acre (135-hectare) campus is less than 2 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Three people were shot to death and a fourth critically wounded after an attack at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. A shooter attacked the University campus yesterday at about 5:15 pm (IST). Later the suspected shooter was found dead. It wasn’t immediately clear how the suspect died.