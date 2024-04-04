US lauds India's policy of ‘forcing’ Russia to sell oil at bigger discounts
Eric Van Nostrand, US Treasury, praised the decision to cap Russian oil prices post Ukraine invasion. The cap aims to limit Putin's revenue, maintain global oil supply, and offer discounted rates to India. US and allies restrict Russia's oil sales outside the cap.
Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy of the United States Department of Treasury, Eric Van Nostrand on Thursday hailed its country's decision to implement price cap on Russian oil after the latter invaded its neighbouring Ukraine and said that the decision made Russia sell oil at discounted rates to other countries, including India.