US launches fresh spate of strikes in Iran, Iranshahr Airport hit; Trump asks if Tehran is ‘worthy of making a deal’

The United States launched a spate of additional strikes in Iran "to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," said US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday. The strikes came in response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

It added that the United States "is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway."

Iranian state media reported explosions in several cities, including Bushehr, Bandar Abbas and Sirik. Iran's Mehr news agency also reported an explosion near Konarak and Chabahar in southeastern Iran.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared a post on Truth Social about US strikes targeting Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran.

What escalated the attacks? The strikes were launched after the US accused Iran of violating the MoU aimed at ending the conflict, with President Donald Trump saying that the recent Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz signaled the end of the fragile ceasefire.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the deal with Iran was “over” and that Washington would “probably” carry out more strikes on Iran. He warned in a TRUTH SOCIAL post that the latest operation was "in retribution" and cautioned that “if it happens again, it will get much worse.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry said US strikes on Iran’s southern coast violated the MoU.

Its spokesperson said, as per Iran International, that Washington had breached the structure of the agreement by challenging a clause on safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and carrying out what he called “aggressive attacks.”

Trump questions Iran’s commitment to any deal US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday aboard Air Force One that Iran had contacted the US seeking a deal but questioned whether Tehran could be trusted to uphold any agreement.

Trump said the US had already “won militarily” and that there were “many ways” to achieve a victory.