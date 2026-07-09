US launches fresh spate of strikes in Iran, Iranshahr Airport hit; Trump asks if Tehran is ‘worthy of making a deal’

The United States launched a spate of additional strikes in Iran "to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," said US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday. The strikes came in response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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"At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

It added that the United States "is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway."

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Iranian state media reported explosions in several cities, including Bushehr, Bandar Abbas and Sirik. Iran's Mehr news agency also reported an explosion near Konarak and Chabahar in southeastern Iran.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared a post on Truth Social about US strikes targeting Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran.

What escalated the attacks? The strikes were launched after the US accused Iran of violating the MoU aimed at ending the conflict, with President Donald Trump saying that the recent Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz signaled the end of the fragile ceasefire.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the deal with Iran was “over” and that Washington would “probably” carry out more strikes on Iran. He warned in a TRUTH SOCIAL post that the latest operation was "in retribution" and cautioned that “if it happens again, it will get much worse.”

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Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry said US strikes on Iran’s southern coast violated the MoU.

Its spokesperson said, as per Iran International, that Washington had breached the structure of the agreement by challenging a clause on safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and carrying out what he called “aggressive attacks.”

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Trump questions Iran’s commitment to any deal US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday aboard Air Force One that Iran had contacted the US seeking a deal but questioned whether Tehran could be trusted to uphold any agreement.

Trump said the US had already “won militarily” and that there were “many ways” to achieve a victory.

"There are many ways we can win it. We already won militarily and they have a little left and they want to make a deal so badly. They called a little while ago, they want to make a deal so badly. I just do not know if they are worthy of making a deal. I do not know if they can honor the deal, that is the problem," Trump said.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home US launches fresh spate of strikes in Iran, Iranshahr Airport hit; Trump asks if Tehran is ‘worthy of making a deal’