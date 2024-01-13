The United States (US) Central Command said its forces conducted fresh strikes against "a Houthi radar site in Yemen" on Saturday, in response to the Houthi attack on international shipping. This was the second time US forces attacked Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The US Central Command forces had first conducted joint strikes on Houthi target on January 11.

Why US lawmakers called Biden's actions 'unconstitutional'?

Ro Khanna said in a post on X that the President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving in another Middle-East conflict. "That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House," he added.

Article 1 of the US Constitution says that war be authorised by the US Congress. Besides, the much debated Section 8 of Article 1 assigns Congress the authority to declare war. It states, “The Congress shall have the power to...declare war."

"No State shall, without the Consent of Congress, lay any Duty of Tonnage, keep Troops, or Ships of War in time of Peace, enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State, or with a foreign Power, or engage in War, unless actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay," read Section 10 of the US Constitution.

However, the Biden administration informed Congress of the impending strikes, but did not seek its approval. Referring to the US Constitution, Ro Khanna alleged that for over a month, Biden consulted an international coalition to plan "strikes in Yemen", but never came to Congress to seek authorisation as required by Article I of the Constitution.

Khanna further cited Section 2C of the War Powers Act, saying, "POTUS may only introduce the US into hostilities after Congressional authorisation or in a national emergency when the US is under imminent attack. Reporting is not a substitute. This is a retaliatory, offensive strike."