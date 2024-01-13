The United States (US) Central Command said its forces conducted fresh strikes against "a Houthi radar site in Yemen" on Saturday, in response to the Houthi attack on international shipping. This was the second time US forces attacked Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The US Central Command forces had first conducted joint strikes on Houthi target on January 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the US launched strikes against Houthi forces, some US lawmakers accused President Joe Biden of violating the Article 1 of the US Constitution. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of the Democratic Party called the strikes an "unacceptable violation of the Constitution". Meanwhile, Rep. Ro Khanna tweeted, "The President's strikes in Yemen are unconstitutional". Republican Mike Lee then shared Ro Khanna's X post in agreement.

Why US lawmakers called Biden's actions 'unconstitutional'? Ro Khanna said in a post on X that the President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving in another Middle-East conflict. "That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House," he added.

Article 1 of the US Constitution says that war be authorised by the US Congress. Besides, the much debated Section 8 of Article 1 assigns Congress the authority to declare war. It states, “The Congress shall have the power to...declare war."

"No State shall, without the Consent of Congress, lay any Duty of Tonnage, keep Troops, or Ships of War in time of Peace, enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State, or with a foreign Power, or engage in War, unless actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay," read Section 10 of the US Constitution.

However, the Biden administration informed Congress of the impending strikes, but did not seek its approval. Referring to the US Constitution, Ro Khanna alleged that for over a month, Biden consulted an international coalition to plan "strikes in Yemen", but never came to Congress to seek authorisation as required by Article I of the Constitution.

Khanna further cited Section 2C of the War Powers Act, saying, "POTUS may only introduce the US into hostilities after Congressional authorisation or in a national emergency when the US is under imminent attack. Reporting is not a substitute. This is a retaliatory, offensive strike."

But was Biden's actions in Yemen really illegal? Experts said that provisions in the US law give the White House the authority to launch limited foreign military action.

Notably, the US Constitution's Article 2 designates the president as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and gives him the authority to use military force without congressional authorisation for defensive purposes, Reuters reported.

In addition to the constitutional provisions, the use of force is controlled by the War Powers Resolution. That resolution requires military actions without a declaration of war or specific legal authority to be terminated within 60 days.

"It also requires the president to provide to Congress within 48 hours of an attack a report on the circumstances that necessitated the action, the authority under which it took place, and the estimated scope and duration of the hostilities," Reuters reported.

Experts noted that the US Congress can pass legislation reining in the president if it wants a greater say, given ambiguity in existing law. They said repercussions are less likely if the conflict with the Houthis does not escalate and the administration keeps Congress informed.

Have US presidents always sought Congress' approval for military strikes? No. AlJazeera reported that there have been several instances when US presidents have carried out military strikes without seeking congressional approval.

The reported mentioned the strikes launched by the US military in December against three sites used by Kataib Hezbollah, a major Iran-aligned armed group, and other unnamed affiliated groups in Iraq. Biden did not seek congressional approval beforehand.

Biden had also ordered air strikes in Syria in February 2021 without the approval of Congress, a move that also drew criticism from lawmakers. Back in January 2020, Democrats questioned whether it was legal for former President Donald Trump to order the assassination of the Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, without congressional authorisation, AlJazeera reported.

Before this, former US President Barack Obama had ordered air strikes in Libya in March 2011, without formal authorisation from Congress. Former President Bill Clinton had also escalated the 1999 NATO bombing against Serbia in Kosovo without formal authorisation.

The action by the US was taken against "Houthi targets" in a bid to "degrade their capability to continue their illegal and reckless attacks on US and international vessels and commercial shipping in the Red Sea". The US Air Force said in a statement that it had “executed deliberate strikes on over 60 targets at 16 Iranian-backed Houthi militant locations, including command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems".

