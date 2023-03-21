US lawmaker divisions over FDIC cap threaten action on failing banks

US lawmaker divisions over FDIC cap threaten action on failing banks4 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:34 AM IST
Amid efforts to save the economy from a spiralling banking crisis in the US, House conservatives have made it clear that they would oppose any universal guarantee of bank deposits above the current $250,000 FDIC insurance cap
House conservatives said they would oppose any universal guarantee of bank deposits above the current $250,000 FDIC insurance cap, even as other lawmakers said they’re weighing a statutory increase in the limit following two recent bank collapses.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×